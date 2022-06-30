Fredericksburg, Boerne cancel 4th of July fireworks shows due to fire danger amid drought

BOERNE, Texas – The cities of Boerne and Fredericksburg have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks displays due to the high risk of wildfires amid current drought conditions.

Boerne officials made the announcement Wednesday citing public safety concerns.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” Boerne Communications Director Chris Shadrock said on the city’s website. “We know many people in our community look forward to this event each year, but we must continue to prioritize public safety, and reducing the risk of fire is paramount.”

Kendall County Judge Darrel Lux signed a county-wide disaster declaration Wednesday prohibiting the use of certain fireworks including skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins within the unincorporated areas of the county.

Fireworks, including sparklers, are always illegal within the city limits of Boerne.

City officials in Fredericksburg announced last week that they would be postponing the Independence Day fireworks there because of critical fire danger.

Parts of Texas have received decent rainfall this week, but not enough to overcome the serious drought conditions.

However, other San Antonio and other municipalities in the area appear to still be going forward with planned fireworks shows on the fourth.