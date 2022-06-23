Boerne wins three 2022 Texas Travel Awards

BOERNE, Texas – Three local Boerne businesses were awarded titles at the 2022 Texas Travel Awards.

The Texas travel awards, meant to highlight the top travel attractions across the state, are given every year by Open Sky Media, the umbrella corporation of San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly, and Texas Music Magazine.

The awarded businesses were Dickens on Main, a holiday village market, which won best community event. Art al Fresco, a walkable art gallery incorporated throughout the city, won the Best Public Art title. The Hill Country Mile, which hosts many shops and restaurants, won Best Shopping District.

“We are delighted that Boerne has been recognized in these categories. It’s really great to see the efforts of the City, Visit Boerne, and our local business owners being recognized at the state level,” said Danny Zinche, Assistant City Manager.

The city of Boerne located just 25 miles north of San Antonio, offers a variety of activities, from wine tasting to shopping.

