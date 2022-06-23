102º

Boerne wins three 2022 Texas Travel Awards

Boerne was awarded three titles in Open Sky Media’s Annual Texas Travel Awards.

Emily Schmalstieg

BOERNE, Texas – Three local Boerne businesses were awarded titles at the 2022 Texas Travel Awards.

The Texas travel awards, meant to highlight the top travel attractions across the state, are given every year by Open Sky Media, the umbrella corporation of San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly, and Texas Music Magazine.

The awarded businesses were Dickens on Main, a holiday village market, which won best community event. Art al Fresco, a walkable art gallery incorporated throughout the city, won the Best Public Art title. The Hill Country Mile, which hosts many shops and restaurants, won Best Shopping District.

“We are delighted that Boerne has been recognized in these categories. It’s really great to see the efforts of the City, Visit Boerne, and our local business owners being recognized at the state level,” said Danny Zinche, Assistant City Manager.

The city of Boerne located just 25 miles north of San Antonio, offers a variety of activities, from wine tasting to shopping.

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

