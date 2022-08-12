As a low develops in Gulf, heavier rain expected to stay south of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Recent rain has been a sight for sore eyes around San Antonio, and there are more opportunities to come, but the rainfall accumulations are likely to be very lopsided across South and Central Texas.

Here are the highlights:

LOW PRESSURE IN THE GULF - Instead of a large disorganized system, which spreads the wealth, a slow organization of an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico is now taking place. This means rainfall will become more concentrated and tightly wound. This more concentrated rain should then get funneled into South Texas starting on Sunday.

Futurecast Sunday at 10 a.m. (KSAT)

WHO GETS THE RAIN? - The forecast is trending drier for those around San Antonio and north of Highway 90. For those south of town and closer to the coast, the forecast is trending wetter. It’s likely that the Gulf Coast from Port Aransas to Corpus Christi and points south will see some heavy rain starting Sunday. As for locations within the KSAT-12 viewing area, the following counties are likely to get heavy rain Sunday and/or Monday: Maverick, Zavala, Frio, Southern Atascosa, Karnes, Dewitt, Dimmitt, La Salle, and McMullen.

Rain chances for Sunday and Monday (KSAT)

WEEKEND FORECAST - So what’s the bottom line forecast for the weekend? If you are in San Antonio, we’re looking mainly dry on Saturday with just a few rogue showers possible in the afternoon. Then Sunday looks slightly more favorable for rainfall with widely separated showers expected into the afternoon. However, the farther south of Hwy 90 you are located, the more rain you’re likely to see.

Rain chances in San Antonio from Saturday to Friday (KSAT)

