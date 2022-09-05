Butterfly invasion! Swarms are back as snout butterflies make annual migration through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It happens every year: millions of American snout butterflies — known colloquially as “snout nose butterflies” — migrate south through San Antonio.

And more than a few of the insects will end up splattered on your car's grill or windshield.

Named for its long nose, the snout nose butterfly is often confused for a moth due to its grayish-brown camouflaged wings.

These butterflies usually make their way across the Interstate 35 corridor toward South Texas between early August and late September, hosting on hackberry.

However, the friendly fliers are not "calendar insects," meaning they don't follow regular migratory patterns.

As a result, we can't make any inferences about a cooler fall or a warmer winter from their behavior.

What we do know is that the bugs are back and the lines at the car wash may be a bit longer than usual.

KSAT Connect user Allyssa Martz shared video showing swarms of the butterflies in the air as she drove on the city’s Northeast Side over the weekend.

