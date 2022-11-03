Chance for a few storms in parts of South Central Texas Friday evening

A few storms will be possible Friday evening as our next front moves in.

Another cold front is making its way to South Central Texas and is slated to arrive Friday evening.

Remember the fog, mist & drizzle found earlier this morning? Those are signs that the humidity has returned. We’ll try to put that to work with this incoming front in the form of a rain/storm chance, although it, unfortunately, won’t be for everyone.

Here are the main messages you need to know regarding this next storm chance:

Storms could fire up in our area as the front moves in between 6-11 p.m. on Friday. We’ll need to monitor where they develop since this will determine the fine line between who will get rain and who misses out. As of Thursday morning, the better chances are just east of San Antonio.

An isolated storm or two could briefly become strong-to-severe, with the biggest concern being instances of strong, gusty winds.

Overall, you can keep your Friday night plans, but know that we may need to briefly head inside should storms fire up near/in Bexar County. It’ll also be pretty breezy, too, with wind gusts upwards of 25 mph+ at times.

Further details breaking down the next 36 hours can be found below.

Thursday

After a muggy start, a warm and humid day is on tap for San Antonio Thursday.

Morning cloud cover will aim to break up a bit into the afternoon hours, helping highs climb into the low 80s with a low chance that we find a stray shower pop up before the day is done.

Friday

Friday starts off similar to Thursday, with more morning clouds, pockets of drizzle/mist, and just that overall muggy feeling when you step out the door for the morning drive.

Morning lows in the upper 60s/low 70s transition to the low/mid-80s again by Friday afternoon with a healthy south breeze in place, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out here either before our next storm chance for parts of the area arrives Friday night.

Not for everyone, but our next chance for a few storms arrives Friday night, especially east of San Antonio

Friday Night Storm Chance

As our next cold front approaches from the west, a line of rain and storms is expected to develop along the boundary somewhere near the San Antonio area.

The biggest question will be where the storms develop as the front moves through. The timeframe that we’ll be keeping our eyes on the radar will generally be in between 6 11 p.m. Friday.

Thursday morning’s data continues to point towards higher rain chances being just east of San Antonio as the line eventually fills in across our southern and eastern counties.

There is still, however, a chance that we see a few showers and storms develop in or near Bexar County for Friday evening plans, so it wouldn’t hurt to take the umbrella with you and keep your KSAT Weather Authority app nearby.

If we do find any activity in town it should move southeast relatively quickly, so don’t cancel your plans!

An Isolated Strong/Severe Storm Possible

While a low-end chance, the Storm Prediction Center still has a chunk of South Central Texas placed in a 1/5 (central, south) to 2/5 (east) risk for an isolated strong/severe storm to develop as this activity moves through.

The higher severe threat is to our northeast, but should a storm require some extra attention, we’ll primarily be monitoring for instances of strong, gusty winds.

Still a low-end risk, but a strong-to-severe storm can't be ruled out Friday night, especially across our eastern counties.

Small hail and a brief spin-up can’t completely be ruled out, but they are of the lower concerns with this round of storms. Lightning may also attempt to send some Friday night plans inside for a bit (especially southeast of San Antonio), so we’ll keep tabs on that as well.

