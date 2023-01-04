WATCH: Get to know KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery

Get to know our newest addition to the Weather Authority team.

See the full episode in the video player above.

We’re relaunching our Whatever the Weather podcast in the best way possible -- getting to know Mia!

In this opening episode of season 3, Floresville native Mia shares her passion for weather and, yes, even Dutch Bros Coffee.

How to watch

You can find the Whatever the Weather video podcast:

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, your local meteorologists have it covered on the news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks. Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in a longer format, in depth.

On “Whatever the Weather” your local meteorologists dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather! Proudly presented by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, TX

Stay up on the latest daily forecasts from Sarah, Mia and the rest of the KSAT Weather Authority team here.

Ask questions

Have a question for Sarah, Mia, and the other KSAT meteorologists? Ask in the form below and you could get your answer on the next episode!