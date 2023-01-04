77º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

WATCH: Get to know KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery

The season 3 premiere of the ‘Whatever the Weather’ podcast is all about KSAT’s newest meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Podcasts, San Antonio, Whatever The Weather, KSAT Team, KSAT Insider
Get to know our newest addition to the Weather Authority team.

See the full episode in the video player above.

We’re relaunching our Whatever the Weather podcast in the best way possible -- getting to know Mia!

In this opening episode of season 3, Floresville native Mia shares her passion for weather and, yes, even Dutch Bros Coffee.

How to watch

You can find the Whatever the Weather video podcast:

Past episodes

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, your local meteorologists have it covered on the news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks. Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in a longer format, in depth.

On “Whatever the Weather” your local meteorologists dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather! Proudly presented by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, TX

Stay up on the latest daily forecasts from Sarah, Mia and the rest of the KSAT Weather Authority team here.

Ask questions

Have a question for Sarah, Mia, and the other KSAT meteorologists? Ask in the form below and you could get your answer on the next episode!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Alyssa Medina is the Video-On-Demand Producer and has worked at KSAT since 2016. She creates exclusive content for the KSAT-TV streaming app. Some of her most notable contributions focus on race and culture or health and wellness. She's created the segments 'Creating Black History in S.A.' and 'New Week. New You."

email

instagram