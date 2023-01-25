Rainfall Update: Totals across South Central Texas following Tuesday’s rain

Lower rainfall totals were generally found to the west, while the higher rainfall totals were found to the east.

Tuesday brought much-needed rain to parts of South Central Texas as a strong area of low pressure pushed across the state, sparking severe weather in East Texas and snow in North Texas.

As severe thunderstorms moved across the Gulf Coast yesterday, @NOAA's #GOESEast satellite closely monitored the activity.



In addition to high winds, hail, and lots of lightning, several tornadoes were reported in Texas and Florida. pic.twitter.com/LxvptFwvnh — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 25, 2023

While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate drought conditions, the rain was certainly welcomed considering January had only brought 0.01″ of rain to San Antonio prior to Tuesday’s rain event.

Here’s a list of rainfall reports from observation stations across the region:

Location Rainfall Total (in) San Antonio International Airport 0.49″ Stinson Municipal Airport 0.31″ Randolph Air Force Base 0.64″ Kelly Field 0.21″ Seguin - Randolph AFB Auxiliary Field 1.45″ Gonzales Roger M. Dreyer Memorial 1.43″ Hondo Municipal Airport 0.68″ Kerrville Municipal Airport 0.62″ Pleasanton Municipal Airport 0.24″ Castroville Municipal Airport 0.26″ Comfort 1.18″ Bandera 0.75″ San Antonio Boerne Stage Field 1.18″ Kenedy Regional Airport 1.15″ New Braunfels Regional Airport 0.65″ Lost Maples 0.41″ Del Rio International Airport 0.12″ Carrizo Springs Dimmit County Airport 0.16″ Cotulla-La Salle County Airport 0.27″ Hallettsville 2.40″

This most recent rain now brings the total for the month of January to 0.50″. The average for the entire month is 1.96″, so we still have some work to do in the rainfall department!

