57º

LIVE

Weather

Rainfall Update: Totals across South Central Texas following Tuesday’s rain

Overall, higher rainfall amounts were found to the east and lower amounts to the west

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Rainfall Totals, San Antonio
Lower rainfall totals were generally found to the west, while the higher rainfall totals were found to the east.

Tuesday brought much-needed rain to parts of South Central Texas as a strong area of low pressure pushed across the state, sparking severe weather in East Texas and snow in North Texas.

While it won’t be enough to completely alleviate drought conditions, the rain was certainly welcomed considering January had only brought 0.01″ of rain to San Antonio prior to Tuesday’s rain event.

Here’s a list of rainfall reports from observation stations across the region:

LocationRainfall Total (in)
San Antonio International Airport0.49″
Stinson Municipal Airport0.31″
Randolph Air Force Base0.64″
Kelly Field0.21″
Seguin - Randolph AFB Auxiliary Field1.45″
Gonzales Roger M. Dreyer Memorial1.43″
Hondo Municipal Airport0.68″
Kerrville Municipal Airport0.62″
Pleasanton Municipal Airport0.24″
Castroville Municipal Airport0.26″
Comfort1.18″
Bandera0.75″
San Antonio Boerne Stage Field1.18″
Kenedy Regional Airport1.15″
New Braunfels Regional Airport0.65″
Lost Maples0.41″
Del Rio International Airport0.12″
Carrizo Springs Dimmit County Airport0.16″
Cotulla-La Salle County Airport0.27″
Hallettsville2.40″

As always, a huge thank you goes out to those who sent in photos of backyard rain gauges via KSAT Connect! You can send in your images, too, by visiting the link here.

This most recent rain now brings the total for the month of January to 0.50″. The average for the entire month is 1.96″, so we still have some work to do in the rainfall department!

Tuesday's rain brings January's rain total to 0.50" in San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram