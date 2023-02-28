Achoo! Move over mountain cedar, it’s now oak season in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Just as mountain cedar season came to an end, another pesky pollen is making an appearance in the pollen count for the first time this season — oak.

Some common symptoms of an oak allergy are itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, and a stuffy nose.

Oak season peaks in late March and early April. It usually comes to an end in early May. (KSAT 12)

Oak trees pollinate in March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins.” The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains.

Catkins are clusters of pollen that develop on oak trees when they pollinate. (KSAT 12)

Leaves Everywhere

Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a mess in our lawns. The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result is piles of oak leaves in backyards, patios, sidewalks, and front lawns.

Seeing ‘Worms’?

In addition to the yellow pollen and brown oak leaves, you may notice “worms” everywhere. These are actually moth caterpillars that feed on the new, green oak leaves. Usually, after a windy day, the caterpillars that hang by a thread of silk become detached, falling to the ground.

Generally, these bugs are harmless, and a great source of food for local critters. However, an extreme infestation of the caterpillars on an oak tree may require a biopesticide. Contact a trusted arborist if you think there may be a problem.

A look at an oak caterpillar (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Oak season usually comes to an end in early May.

