HAIL PHOTOS: KSAT Connect pictures show the sizable hail that fell in South Texas overnight

Dilley, Timberwood Park, and New Braunfels were amongst the hardest hit

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Near-baseball size hail on the northwest side of Dilley, Texas. Submitted through KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While the severe weather wasn’t widespread, the storms that did develop overnight packed a punch.

Large hail fell in spots, resulting in damage. That was especially the case near Dilley, where the Hilltop neighborhood was pounded with near- softball-size hail.

Areas south of Jourdanton also received large hail. Viewers submitted these KSAT Connect photos.

Baseball size hail. Hilltop Dilley tx

Cars and homes were damaged, according to the National Weather Service, with hail crashing through the roofs of mobile homes and the windshields of vehicles.

Hail south of Jourdanton

Hours later, more storms passed over northwestern Bexar, Kendall, and Comal County. These storms would also produce sizable hail, with reports of hailstones larger than quarters. We received reports from Leon Valley, Timberwood Park, Canyon Lake, and New Braunfels.

Inch size hail just finished coming through Vintage Oaks

Timberwood Park area

Hail storm!

