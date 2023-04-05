Rain chances continue into Friday, then a drier, warmer Easter Weekend

On & off rain expected again Friday, then we dry things out and warm things up into the upcoming Easter Weekend.

Thursday brought much-needed rainfall to a good chunk of South Central Texas, with over 1″ officially recorded at San Antonio International Airport, and over 2″ of rain found in places like Kenedy and Gonzales!

Here’s a look at recorded rainfall totals as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday:

Observed rainfall totals across South Central Texas as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Don’t put away the rain gear! Additional rain chances continue overnight Thursday and into Friday, meaning another soggy morning commute is expected Friday morning. Here’s what we’ll be monitoring into the upcoming Easter Weekend:

Good Friday (4/7) COOL & RAINY

More off-and-on showers are expected overnight Thursday and throughout the majority of the day Friday

Chilly with most of the day spent in the 50s (again)

Breezy, with a north wind sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times

Areas of rain slowly ending late Friday night/early Saturday morning

Additional rain chances continue into Good Friday with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday (4/8) & Easter Sunday🐰(4/9) DRYING OUT

Drier, with temperatures warming to near 70° Saturday and into the mid 70s for Easter Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies expected for the first half of the weekend, then partly cloudy for any church services or egg hunts on Sunday

We'll dry things out for Easter Weekend with highs warming into the 70s and a bit more sun returning, especially by Sunday.