Rain chances continue into Friday, then a drier, warmer Easter Weekend

Thursday brought much-needed rainfall to a good chunk of South Central Texas, with over 1″ officially recorded at San Antonio International Airport, and over 2″ of rain found in places like Kenedy and Gonzales!
Here’s a look at recorded rainfall totals as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday:
Don’t put away the rain gear! Additional rain chances continue overnight Thursday and into Friday, meaning another soggy morning commute is expected Friday morning. Here’s what we’ll be monitoring into the upcoming Easter Weekend:
Good Friday (4/7) COOL & RAINY
- More off-and-on showers are expected overnight Thursday and throughout the majority of the day Friday
- Chilly with most of the day spent in the 50s (again)
- Breezy, with a north wind sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting upwards of 25 mph at times
- Areas of rain slowly ending late Friday night/early Saturday morning
Saturday (4/8) & Easter Sunday🐰(4/9) DRYING OUT
- Drier, with temperatures warming to near 70° Saturday and into the mid 70s for Easter Sunday
- Mostly cloudy skies expected for the first half of the weekend, then partly cloudy for any church services or egg hunts on Sunday
