Heavy rain possible at times this week around San Antonio - especially over Mother’s Day Weekend

To put it bluntly, the forecast through Mother’s Day weekend is complicated.

Upper-level energy will bring the chance for times of heavy rain to South Central Texas, but the timing and exact location of heavy rain is difficult because of the weather pattern.

Rain chances in San Antonio through Mother's Day Weekend

Monday Evening (5/8) & Tuesday (5/9)

Monday evening, we’ll watch for storms west of San Antonio.

These storms may make a run for San Antonio overnight Monday night into Tuesday. A few strong storms are possible, while pockets of heavy rain could make for localized flooding.

The higher rain chances will continue into Tuesday and slowly transition to those east of I-35.

Wednesday (5/10) & Thursday (5/11)

Less rain coverage Wednesday and Thursday, but there is still a chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Friday Night through Mother’s Day Weekend (5/12 - 5/14)

Rounds of heavy rain will move through South Central Texas periodically beginning Friday evening and lasting through Sunday, Mother’s Day.

This is when the flooding risk will be highest.

Rainfall Potential

Total rainfall potential for South Central Texas from May 9 through Mother's Day Weekend

When all is said and done, widespread 3 inches of rain is likely around San Antonio, but there will be pockets of even more rain -- potentially more than 7 inches in places.

With widespread drought still in place, this week and weekend could finally provide some drought-busting relief. However, the flood risk will be high. Please check the radar before you drive this week/weekend and practice flooding safety: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Any Hail?

While the flooding risk far outweighs the risk for hail, there is still a low chance that any storms that develop will contain gusty winds and hail the size of quarters.

