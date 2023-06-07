CPS Energy implements new color-coded Energy Conservation Levels

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy has released its four new Energy Conservation Levels prior to the summer season. Each level is color-coded and consists of tips to conserve and control energy use.

According to the CPS Energy website, “conservation levels align with the anticipated daily demand for energy.”

Green Days will occur most often to remind users of daily conservation, while Yellow Days will request the conservation of energy during specified hours. An Orange or Red Alert will only be issued if ERCOT declares instability within the grid.

Here’s what each category means:

Green Day - Everyday Conservation

A Green Day will request everyday efforts to conserve energy usage. Here are some tips:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees in the summer, 68 degrees in the winter

Using fans can help feel 4-6 degrees cooler

Run ceiling fans only in occupied rooms, counterclockwise in summer & clockwise in winter

Keep blinds and shades closed; turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug electronics when not in use

Cook on the grill & line-dry clothes when possible

Yellow Day - Peak Energy Demand

Yellow Days will request larger efforts to conserve energy during certain hours of the day.

Continue everyday conservation measures

Check cpsenergy.com and social media for the time of day when more conservation is needed

Charge Electric Vehicles (EV) at night, after 10 p.m.

Adjusts thermostats to further minimize HVAC use, only if health permits

Avoid using large appliances such as the oven, washer, dryer, and dishwasher

Orange Alert - Energy Grid Reliability Risk

Orange Alert will only be issued if grid reliability is at risk.

Limit power usage

Prepare for a possible loss of power

Prepare to implement your household plan for power emergencies

Be ready to initiate your plan for alternative operation of medical devices, if needed

Turn off pool pumps

Avoid charging EV, or charge overnight

Red Alert - Controlled Outages in Progress

Red Alert will only be issued when grid is over stressed and controlled power outages are occurring.

Implement emergency preparedness measures, including plans for alternative operation of medical devices

Turn off and unplug appliances, turn off HVAC and all lights but one

Leave one light on to know when power is restored, then return power to devices one at a time

Keep refrigerator doors closed to extend the life of perishable food

Monitor news sources for updates

