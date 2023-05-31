CPS Energy offering free high-performance A/C tune-ups ahead of the summer season

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is offering free high-performance A/C tune-ups ahead of the summer season as the weather heats up.

The service, valued at $200, provides customers a chance to boost their A/C performance while improving cooling output by up to 25%, according to a press release from CPS Energy.

Technicians will look at customers’ HVAC systems and provide recommendations on ways to improve their A/C efficiency and performance.

Eligibility is limited to residential customers in single-family homes in the CPS Energy service territory with currently operational central air conditioners that are at least one year old.

Non-ducted mini-splits and window A/C units are not eligible for the free service.

Customers who have received a free high-performance A/C tune-up in the past five years are also not eligible.

CPS Energy officials said technicians may identify repairs that need attention to improve A/C efficiency and performance during the tune-up. Those repairs will be an additional cost but customers are not obligated to make them.

CPS Energy encourages customers to seek multiple quotes before making major repairs, officials said in the press release.