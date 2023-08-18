Wrapping up the summer with KSAT Weather intern Leah ☀️

Hi there! My name is Leah Mata-Rodriguez, and I’ve had the amazing opportunity to intern all summer with the KSAT Weather Authority Team. Like all great things, my time here has come to an end as a new school year is about to get started. I thought I’d take the time to reflect on the many experiences KSAT has given me.

Who am I?

I grew up in the small town of Pearsall and watched KSAT 12 every day before and after school. I didn’t realize I wanted to pursue a career in meteorology until I was a junior in high school. Now, I’m a rising senior at Texas A&M University with a major in meteorology. Since then, it has been my goal to grow my skills to communicate the weather in a comprehensible and compassionate manner to the public. I believe the meteorologists at KSAT 12 saw the same aspirations within me and gave me every opportunity and resource available to meet my goals.

Daily responsibilities

Coming up with interesting article ideas amid the endless heat was probably the biggest challenge throughout my internship. Luckily, the task got easier as time went on, but also because we listened to the questions and concerns our viewers had.

Device used to measure Wet Bulb Globe Temperature. (KSAT 2023)

Of course, I got plenty of time to practice on the green screen, but not without creating a lineup of graphics to tell the weather. Here, my meteorological knowledge was used in-depth to analyze the different computer models and the many variables that determine our weather. Once the graphics were organized, I stepped in front of the camera to practice communicating the weather story!

Getting the reps on the green screen! (KSAT 2023)

Field Trips

The weather team also helped me practice science reporting in the field. I was able to go to the Witte Museum with Justin Horne to gather information for KSAT Explains South Central Texas geography. I went to the Witte once more with Mia Montgomery to write a story on the temporary exhibit showcasing the meteorites that landed in the Rio Grande Valley.

I also got to tag along with Sarah Spivey to the San Antonio Zoo for one of her Science with Sarah segments. My last venture was to the set of SA Live to hang out with Mike Osterhage, as well as learn the different ways KSAT’s lifestyle show is produced.

Lessons learned

Surprising low temperature of 83 for Del Rio one Saturday morning. (KSAT 2023)

During my time at KSAT, I was able to apply my meteorological knowledge, and also make new connections between weather phenomena. Every day, I saw the value the weather team put into easing the viewers’ worries about all of the different weather types we see in South Central Texas. Lastly, I learned the importance of communicating the weather in a conversation-like manner rather than a presentation. Making sure the viewer knows they can connect with me contributes largely to my success as a broadcast meteorologist.

I loved my time at KSAT, and I definitely believe they have prepared me to begin my career!