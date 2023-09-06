🧪 Science with Sarah: Shaving cream clouds ☁️

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a new school year which means new, fun Science with Sarah experiments! Today’s experiment will allow your kiddos to see the water cycle right in a jar!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- A large mason jar
- Water
- Shaving cream
- Blue food dye
- A pipette (if your food dye doesn’t have a dropper)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- Fill the mason jar about 3/4 full with water
- Top the jar with a heap of shaving cream
- Using a pipette, drip blue food dye on top of the shaving cream. Watch as the drops go through the cloud and into the water
HOW IT WORKS
- This is a simplified version of the water cycle, perfect for younger students
- The water represents the atmosphere, the shaving cream represents clouds, and the blue food dye represents rain
- Your students should be able to understand that clouds (shaving cream) is lighter than the air (water), and rain (food dye) is denser than the atmosphere, so it falls to the ground.
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.