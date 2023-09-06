🧪 Science with Sarah: Shaving cream clouds ☁️

It’s a representation of the water cycle in a jar!

Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a new school year which means new, fun Science with Sarah experiments! Today’s experiment will allow your kiddos to see the water cycle right in a jar!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A large mason jar

Water

Shaving cream

Blue food dye

A pipette (if your food dye doesn’t have a dropper)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Fill the mason jar about 3/4 full with water

Top the jar with a heap of shaving cream

Using a pipette, drip blue food dye on top of the shaving cream. Watch as the drops go through the cloud and into the water

HOW IT WORKS

This is a simplified version of the water cycle, perfect for younger students

The water represents the atmosphere, the shaving cream represents clouds, and the blue food dye represents rain

Your students should be able to understand that clouds (shaving cream) is lighter than the air (water), and rain (food dye) is denser than the atmosphere, so it falls to the ground.

