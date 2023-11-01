49º
🧪 Science with Sarah: Makin’ waves with sound 🔊

Sound energy is BIG, even if you can’t see it!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Young Women’s Leadership Academy Primary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Sound waves are invisible but they create BIG energy. In today’s experiment, Sarah shows how you can make sound visible!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for the sound science experiment (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • Two large bowls
  • Water
  • Press’n Seal Wrap
  • Rice
  • Large tuning fork
  • Mallet

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Fill one of the bowls with water.
  • STEP 2: Strike the tuning fork with the mallet and place the vibrating fork on top of the water. Watch how the water flies everywhere!
Water should fly everywhere when the tuning fork is placed on water (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 3: Place the Press’n Seal Wrap on the other bowl. Make sure it’s tight.
  • STEP 4: Put some rice on top of the plastic wrap
  • STEP 5: Strike the tuning fork with the mallet and place the vibrating fork on top of the plastic wrap. The rice should fly all over the place!
Rice should fly everywhere when the tuning fork is placed on the plastic wrap (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

