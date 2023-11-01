🧪 Science with Sarah: Makin’ waves with sound 🔊

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Young Women’s Leadership Academy Primary here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! Sound waves are invisible but they create BIG energy. In today’s experiment, Sarah shows how you can make sound visible!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Two large bowls
- Water
- Press’n Seal Wrap
- Rice
- Large tuning fork
- Mallet
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Fill one of the bowls with water.
- STEP 2: Strike the tuning fork with the mallet and place the vibrating fork on top of the water. Watch how the water flies everywhere!
- STEP 3: Place the Press’n Seal Wrap on the other bowl. Make sure it’s tight.
- STEP 4: Put some rice on top of the plastic wrap
- STEP 5: Strike the tuning fork with the mallet and place the vibrating fork on top of the plastic wrap. The rice should fly all over the place!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
