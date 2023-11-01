🧪 Science with Sarah: Makin’ waves with sound 🔊

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Young Women’s Leadership Academy Primary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Sound waves are invisible but they create BIG energy. In today’s experiment, Sarah shows how you can make sound visible!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for the sound science experiment (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

Two large bowls

Water

Press’n Seal Wrap

Rice

Large tuning fork

Mallet

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Fill one of the bowls with water.

STEP 2: Strike the tuning fork with the mallet and place the vibrating fork on top of the water. Watch how the water flies everywhere!

Water should fly everywhere when the tuning fork is placed on water (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 3: Place the Press’n Seal Wrap on the other bowl. Make sure it’s tight.

STEP 4: Put some rice on top of the plastic wrap

STEP 5: Strike the tuning fork with the mallet and place the vibrating fork on top of the plastic wrap. The rice should fly all over the place!

Rice should fly everywhere when the tuning fork is placed on the plastic wrap (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

