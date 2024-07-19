It’ll be a fairly quiet weekend. Next week is a different story.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon, mainly south of Highway 90 and Interstate 10

A few more pop-ups on Saturday, but most stay dry

By Sunday evening the pattern becomes more active

Good rain chances arrive starting Monday and staying with us most of next week

FORECAST:

Good morning! It wasn’t heavy yesterday, but San Antonio did report some rainfall. There’s another small chance today, although the focus of any isolated storms will shift south to areas south of Highway 90 and Interstate 10. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and hot. Highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s.

As for the weekend, most of it will be spent with quiet weather. There is a small shot at an isolated storm on Saturday afternoon. The first half of Sunday looks fairly quiet, too. However, by late Sunday, deeper moisture and a change in the pattern arrive. Rain chances are slightly higher Sunday evening. It’s next week, though, where rain chances really ramp up. Scattered rain, heavy at times, will be possible most every day next week. It won’t be raining all day, every day, but the odds of seeing rain will be quite high for late July. That’s reason for celebration!

Have a great day! -- Justin

