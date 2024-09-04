Quiet the rest of the week, with crisp fall mornings in the forecast by the weekend!

By the weekend, morning lows will be in the crisp 60s thanks to low-humidity

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

RAIN: Only isolated (30%) rain Wednesday

HIGHS: Return to the 90s Thursday

HUMIDITY: Low humidity over the weekend

FALL FEELIN’?: Morning lows in the 60s by Sunday morning!

FORECAST DETAILS:

Wednesday's forecast calls for isolated rain and a high near 90° (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While we still have a small chance for rain (30%), today will be much quieter than yesterday. Expect a high near 90°. Drier air moves in Thursday through the weekend, removing rain chances for the rest of the week.

While it’ll still be warm (90s) over the weekend, mornings will be crisp and cool thanks to the low humidity. In fact, temperatures will likely dip into the 60s by Sunday morning. So, for a few hours in the mornings next week, it’ll actually feel like fall!

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAINFALL

Check out how much rain fell over the last few days:

Most neighborhoods around San Antonio saw at least an inch of rain with pockets of 2-6 inches. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Medical Center, Alamo Heights, and Terrell Hills areas experienced 4-6 inches of rain (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)