Quiet the rest of the week, with crisp fall mornings in the forecast by the weekend!

Only isolated rain possible Wednesday, morning lows in the 60s by Sunday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
By the weekend, morning lows will be in the crisp 60s thanks to low-humidity (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • RAIN: Only isolated (30%) rain Wednesday
  • HIGHS: Return to the 90s Thursday
  • HUMIDITY: Low humidity over the weekend
  • FALL FEELIN’?: Morning lows in the 60s by Sunday morning!

FORECAST DETAILS:

Wednesday's forecast calls for isolated rain and a high near 90° (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While we still have a small chance for rain (30%), today will be much quieter than yesterday. Expect a high near 90°. Drier air moves in Thursday through the weekend, removing rain chances for the rest of the week.

While it’ll still be warm (90s) over the weekend, mornings will be crisp and cool thanks to the low humidity. In fact, temperatures will likely dip into the 60s by Sunday morning. So, for a few hours in the mornings next week, it’ll actually feel like fall!

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAINFALL

Check out how much rain fell over the last few days:

Most neighborhoods around San Antonio saw at least an inch of rain with pockets of 2-6 inches. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The Medical Center, Alamo Heights, and Terrell Hills areas experienced 4-6 inches of rain (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Neighborhoods out west have seen 4-7 inches of rainfall (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

