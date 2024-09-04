Quiet the rest of the week, with crisp fall mornings in the forecast by the weekend!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- RAIN: Only isolated (30%) rain Wednesday
- HIGHS: Return to the 90s Thursday
- HUMIDITY: Low humidity over the weekend
- FALL FEELIN’?: Morning lows in the 60s by Sunday morning!
FORECAST DETAILS:
While we still have a small chance for rain (30%), today will be much quieter than yesterday. Expect a high near 90°. Drier air moves in Thursday through the weekend, removing rain chances for the rest of the week.
While it’ll still be warm (90s) over the weekend, mornings will be crisp and cool thanks to the low humidity. In fact, temperatures will likely dip into the 60s by Sunday morning. So, for a few hours in the mornings next week, it’ll actually feel like fall!
RAINFALL
Check out how much rain fell over the last few days: