🧪 Science with Sarah: Density Towers

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for a fun way to explore the physical properties of density with your elementary-aged kids, this experiment is for you!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Syrup

Water

Vegetable oil

1/3 cup measuring cup

A clear cup

Food dye

Metal bolt

A grape

A bottle cap

Tiny piece of sponge

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1 : Put 1/3 cup of water in a clear cup mixed with a little food dye

STEP 2: Put 1/3 cup syrup into the same clear cup. The syrup should sink to the bottom

STEP 3: Put 1/3 cup vegetable oil in the clear cup. The oil should float on top of the water

STEP 4: One-by-one place the nut, grape, bottle cap, and sponge into the cup. They should sink or float at different levels inside of the cup. Here’s what it looks like:

A density tower with syrup at the bottom, water in the middle, and oil on top. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW IT WORKS

This is a great example of density. Of the liquids, the syrup is the densest and sinks to the bottom. Water is the second densest and floats on top of the syrup. Oil is the least dense and floats on top of both the water and syrup.

