Next cold front arrives late Tuesday, hard freeze Thursday morning 🥶

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SEASONABLE PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Highs in the mid-60s

WARMER TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog & drizzle, highs near 70 degrees

COLD FRONT LATE TUESDAY: Turning windy and colder by Wednesday

HARD FREEZE THURSDAY: Temperatures tumble into the 20s Thursday morning

FORECAST

Good morning and happy Monday! Another week to pay close attention to the forecast as the temperature roller coaster continues:

🌤️ SEASONABLE PRESIDENTS’ DAY 🌤️

After starting off at a light freeze in many locations, highs reach for the mid-60s Monday afternoon. Cloud cover gradually increases throughout the day, with winds out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Presidents' Day forecast in San Antonio.

🎢 WARM TUESDAY, COLD FRONT ARRIVES LATE 🎢

The humidity starts to increase later on tonight, leading to areas of patchy morning fog, mist, and drizzle by the Tuesday morning commute.

Morning temperatures in the low-50s transition to highs near 70 degrees by the afternoon, with a few light showers possible east of the I-35 corridor.

A strong cold front arrives just after dinnertime, sending in a batch of even colder air for the second half of the work week.

🥶 WINDY, COLDER WEDNESDAY 🥶

You’ll really feel the effects of the cold front by Wednesday morning, with a light freeze possible by sunrise. Tack on wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour, and it will *feel* like the 20s to start the day. You’ll want the jacket all day long with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 40s in the afternoon.

🚨 HARD FREEZE THURSDAY MORNING 🚨

Temperatures plummet overnight Wednesday with 20s expected in San Antonio by sunrise Thursday morning. Teens can’t be ruled out across portions of the Hill Country. Make sure your hard freeze preparations are complete by midweek!

A hard freeze is expected across the board Thursday morning.

More updates to come. Until then -- have a great week!

7 day forecast in San Antonio.

