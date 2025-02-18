A strong cold front arrives this evening. Here’s a timeline of what to expect

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOG/MIST/DRIZZLE THIS AM: It’ll be patchy, but possible for the morning commute

WARM TODAY: Temperatures will be warm until the front arrives this evening

COLD FRONT TIMING: Arrives between 5-7pm

GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER TONIGHT : Gusts upwards of 35 mph are possible

WIND CHILLS : It’ll feel like it’s in the teens Wednesday morning

HARD FREEZE THURSDAY AM: Temps will dip into the low 20s

FORECAST

We are on cold front watch as our weather situation will change drastically this evening. Here’s what to expect:

⛅WARM, HUMID, ISOLATED RAIN TODAY⛅

After a round of mist and drizzle this morning, a mostly cloudy, warm day is expected for your Tuesday. We may also see showers and even a storm or two develop during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. The best odds at seeing rain will be east of I-35. Today is also a good day to get any freeze preps complete.

Today's Forecast

⏰COLD FRONT ARRIVES TO SA BETWEEN 5-7PM⏰

You’ll notice it, as temperatures will drop will dramatically and winds will begin to howl. Gusts of up to 35-40 mph out of the north are possible. We’ll dip into the 40s by 8pm and lows will eventually bottom out in the upper-20s by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely spend a few hours below freezing Wednesday morning.

Wind gust forecast for tonight

🥶WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS WEDNESDAY MORNING🥶

While winds will subside some, it’ll still be windy Wednesday morning. Pair that will lows in the 20s and you get wind chill values in the teens. Big coats will be a necessity tomorrow morning. We’ll rebound into the 40s on Wednesday afternoon thanks to some sun, but temperatures will fall quickly after sunset.

Forecast Wind Chill for Wednesday morning

🚨HARD FREEZE THURSDAY MORNING🚨

Temperatures will plummet by Thursday morning, with a hard freeze for most of the area. Lows in the low-20s are projected for San Antonio, will teens are likely in the Hill Country. Temps will be low enough that exposed pipes will be a concern. You’ll also want to protect any sensitive plants.

A hard freeze is expected Thursday morning.

🥶COLD THROUGH FRIDAY🥶

The cold air will stick around Thursday and Friday, as clouds increase. Saturday will be somewhat chilly, too, as a small chance for rain returns to the forecast.

7-Day Forecast

