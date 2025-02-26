Warm & humid today, before a cold front brings changes on Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE PATCHY FOG: Like the last few mornings, some patchy fog is possible

WARM & HUMID TODAY: Temperatures will reach to near 80s this afternoon

COOLER, BREEZY THURSDAY: A cold front arrives around sunrise Thursday

FORECAST

A good surge of humidity will keep us mostly cloudy and occasionally foggy this morning. So far, fog has not been as problematic as it was yesterday, but it could affect your morning commute.

WARM AFTERNOON

While clouds may hold on a bit longer today that in previous days, we’ll still see plenty of sun this afternoon. That’ll help to warm temperatures to near 80.

A warm afternoon ahead (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COLD FRONT EARLY THURSDAY

A front will slide through around sunrise on Thursday, bringing gusty north winds as it does. In fact, gusts up to 30 mph are possible through midday. A stray shower or two is also possible with the front, but the odds of measurable rainfall are very low. With ample cloud cover and north winds, most of us will be some 10 degrees cooler tomorrow. Expect highs in the mid to upper-60s.

A cold front will bring gusty winds early on Thursday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Temps will be around 10 degrees cooler on Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WARM WEEKEND

Temperatures will rebound by the weekend, with most spots reaching near 80 both days. The one change to the weekend forecast is the elimination of rain chances on Sunday. Any rain chance will be pushed back to early next week.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

