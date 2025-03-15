Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

GUSTY & DUSTY SATURDAY: Gusts up to 45 mph elevate fire danger in San Antonio

Secure loose items & avoid any outdoor burning

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Saturday will be gusty and dusty. Sunday will be pleasant with a high near 80 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • GUSTY TODAY: Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. Winds subside after sunset.
  • DUSTY TODAY: Air quality takes a dip. Those who are sensitive to air quality should avoid lots of time outdoors today
  • HIGH FIRE DANGER: With windy, dry conditions, fire danger will be high Saturday until 9 p.m.
  • COOLER: Highs only in the 70s this weekend
  • STAYING DRY: No rain in the forecast next 7 days

FORECAST

Overnight, a cool front moved through San Antonio and South Central Texas, kicking up the winds.

Winds will gust up to 40-45 mph Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Winds today will gust up to 40-45 mph from the west-northwest. Secure any loose items and be prepared for elevated fire danger.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect until 9 p.m. today because any fires that start will spread rapidly thanks to the windy and very dry conditions. Avoid any kind of outdoor burning, and make sure that cigarettes are disposed of properly.

Winds have also brought in quite a bit of west Texas dust. You’ll notice a haze in the sky today and a dip in air quality. For those who have respiratory illness, it’s advised to avoid spending lots of time outdoors today.

Winds will calm tonight & it will otherwise be a nice weekend with highs in the 70s.

Unfortunately, no rain chances in the week ahead.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

