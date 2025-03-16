SUNDAY’S FORECAST: Less wind provides opportunity to control local grass fires

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SMELLING SMOKE? It’s from the Crabapple Fire near Fredericksburg. Those with asthma and respiratory illness may want to limit time outdoors
- LESS WIND TODAY: Gusts of only up to 20 mph will allow firefighters to try to control local grass fires
- SUNNY & PLEASANT SUNDAY: High near 80°, low humidity
- FIRE DANGER RETURNS THIS WEEK: Gusty, especially Tuesday and Wednesday
- CHILLY MORNINGS THIS WEEK: Lows in the 40s
- STAYING DRY: No rain next 7 days
FORECAST
Good morning! If you’re smelling smoke throughout the day, it’s from the Crabapple Fire near Fredericksburg. Overnight, firefighters were able to get the fire 40% contained. Thankfully, winds will be less gusty today, allowing for more opportunity to contain the fire. Still, you may notice a dip in the air quality today from the smoke. Those with respiratory illnesses are advised to be aware and spend less time outdoors as needed!
Otherwise, it’s going to be a pleasant Sunday with low humidity and a high near 80°. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph.
Fire danger returns this week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday as gusts up to 35 mph will be possible as a cool front moves through South Central Texas.
Because of that front, mornings will be chilly most of this week -- in the 40s. Make sure the kids have the jackets at the bus stop if they aren’t on Spring Break!
Unfortunately, no rain chances in the week ahead.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.