Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Quieter today, but the pattern gets active again later this week

Rainfall is looking promising, with some spots projected to see more than an inch

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Rainfall potential Thursday and Friday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WELCOME RAINFALL LAST NIGHT: Some spots saw hail, too
  • QUIETER, HOT NEXT FEW DAYS: 90s are possible on Tuesday
  • SOLID RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY: Healthy rainfall totals are expected

FORECAST

If you’re waking up groggy this morning, you’re not alone. Thunder, hail, and wind kept many of us awake last night. Today is forecast to be quieter.

RAINFALL TOTALS/STORM REPORTS

Rainfall totals Sunday night. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Storm reports for Sunday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Hail reached to the size of tennis balls in Kerrville. Damage was reported. (KSAT)

HEATING UP

Temperatures will hit the upper-80s today, under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday promises to be even hotter, with highs in the low-90s.

THURSDAY’S RAINFALL

Clouds will increase on Wednesday and by Wednesday night we’ll be watching development to our west. This will begin to funnel into the area on Thursday. While it’s impossible to know just yet exactly who will get heavy rain and who won’t, we are growing confident that everyone will at least see something. Some spots could see 1-2″ of beneficial rainfall through Friday morning. While strong storms can’t be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not in the forecast. Stay tuned for more updates!

An area of low pressure will bring good rain chances to South Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS