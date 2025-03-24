Quieter today, but the pattern gets active again later this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WELCOME RAINFALL LAST NIGHT: Some spots saw hail, too
- QUIETER, HOT NEXT FEW DAYS: 90s are possible on Tuesday
- SOLID RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY: Healthy rainfall totals are expected
FORECAST
If you’re waking up groggy this morning, you’re not alone. Thunder, hail, and wind kept many of us awake last night. Today is forecast to be quieter.
RAINFALL TOTALS/STORM REPORTS
HEATING UP
Temperatures will hit the upper-80s today, under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday promises to be even hotter, with highs in the low-90s.
THURSDAY’S RAINFALL
Clouds will increase on Wednesday and by Wednesday night we’ll be watching development to our west. This will begin to funnel into the area on Thursday. While it’s impossible to know just yet exactly who will get heavy rain and who won’t, we are growing confident that everyone will at least see something. Some spots could see 1-2″ of beneficial rainfall through Friday morning. While strong storms can’t be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not in the forecast. Stay tuned for more updates!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.