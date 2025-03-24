Quieter today, but the pattern gets active again later this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WELCOME RAINFALL LAST NIGHT: Some spots saw hail, too

QUIETER, HOT NEXT FEW DAYS: 90s are possible on Tuesday

SOLID RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY: Healthy rainfall totals are expected

FORECAST

If you’re waking up groggy this morning, you’re not alone. Thunder, hail, and wind kept many of us awake last night. Today is forecast to be quieter.

RAINFALL TOTALS/STORM REPORTS

Rainfall totals Sunday night. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Storm reports for Sunday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hail reached to the size of tennis balls in Kerrville. Damage was reported. (KSAT)

HEATING UP

Temperatures will hit the upper-80s today, under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday promises to be even hotter, with highs in the low-90s.

THURSDAY’S RAINFALL

Clouds will increase on Wednesday and by Wednesday night we’ll be watching development to our west. This will begin to funnel into the area on Thursday. While it’s impossible to know just yet exactly who will get heavy rain and who won’t, we are growing confident that everyone will at least see something. Some spots could see 1-2″ of beneficial rainfall through Friday morning. While strong storms can’t be ruled out, widespread severe weather is not in the forecast. Stay tuned for more updates!

An area of low pressure will bring good rain chances to South Texas. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

