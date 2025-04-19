EASTER FORECAST: Morning rain likely, but it won’t be a total washout

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- GRAY SATURDAY: Cloudy with spotty rain (30%)
- EASTER STORMS: Best chance of rain for SA is around sunrise Sunday (60%)
- CLEARING SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Pleasant and cooler after noon Easter Sunday
- MORE RAIN?: An active weather pattern next week as Fiesta begins
FORECAST
Rain is likely Easter morning. Here’s an updated timeline:
SATURDAY
Saturday will be breezy & cloudy with only a stray shower or storm (30%). Expect a high in the low-80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT
It’ll be windy in San Antonio. Expect gusts of up to 35-40 mph.
Meanwhile, a line of storms will take shape west of San Antonio. It’ll push east though the Hill Country overnight. Severe weather will be possible, mainly west of I-35. The storms should weaken as they push toward San Antonio, arriving around sunrise Easter Sunday.
EASTER SUNDAY
A line of showers and storms will continue to weaken as it approaches San Antonio, moving through the Alamo City between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.. Showers may linger through the noon hour, but we still expect afternoon clearing. The front, along with morning rainfall will keep temperatures cool. Expect a high in the 70s.
IMPACTS
CAMPING: Easter Weekend camping is a huge tradition around San Antonio. If you or your loved ones are planning on camping, know that you’ll want to have a way to seek shelter Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
SUNRISE SERVICES: Because some rain is likely around sunrise, have an indoor option for sunrise services.
EASTER EGG HUNTS: Any egg hunts before lunch will likely feature rain, and even around lunch it will be iffy. The later the better! The afternoon will definitely be rain-free.
NEXT WEEK
After a quiet Monday, the upcoming week will be a bit active for the start of Fiesta. Storms will be possible each day, and even some severe weather. Expect updates as we get closer.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.