EASTER FORECAST: Morning rain likely, but it won’t be a total washout

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GRAY SATURDAY: Cloudy with spotty rain (30%)

EASTER STORMS: Best chance of rain for SA is around sunrise Sunday (60%)

CLEARING SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Pleasant and cooler after noon Easter Sunday

MORE RAIN?: An active weather pattern next week as Fiesta begins

FORECAST

Rain is likely Easter morning. Here’s an updated timeline:

Storm chances are highest Easter morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY

Saturday will be breezy & cloudy with only a stray shower or storm (30%). Expect a high in the low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

It’ll be windy in San Antonio. Expect gusts of up to 35-40 mph.

Meanwhile, a line of storms will take shape west of San Antonio. It’ll push east though the Hill Country overnight. Severe weather will be possible, mainly west of I-35. The storms should weaken as they push toward San Antonio, arriving around sunrise Easter Sunday.

Risk for severe weather is highest (15%) west of San Antonio, where the severe risk is only 5% (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EASTER SUNDAY

A broken line of storms will approach San Antonio around sunrise Easter morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A line of showers and storms will continue to weaken as it approaches San Antonio, moving through the Alamo City between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.. Showers may linger through the noon hour, but we still expect afternoon clearing. The front, along with morning rainfall will keep temperatures cool. Expect a high in the 70s.

Rain is likely in the morning, but rain will be ending around noon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

IMPACTS

CAMPING: Easter Weekend camping is a huge tradition around San Antonio. If you or your loved ones are planning on camping, know that you’ll want to have a way to seek shelter Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

SUNRISE SERVICES: Because some rain is likely around sunrise, have an indoor option for sunrise services.

EASTER EGG HUNTS: Any egg hunts before lunch will likely feature rain, and even around lunch it will be iffy. The later the better! The afternoon will definitely be rain-free.

Easter storm impacts (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

After a quiet Monday, the upcoming week will be a bit active for the start of Fiesta. Storms will be possible each day, and even some severe weather. Expect updates as we get closer.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

