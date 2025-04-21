Sunny today, then rain chances return

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNNY TODAY: Quiet conditions, with low humidity
- RAIN RETURNS: Isolated to scattered rain Tuesday through Thursday
- SEVERE WEATHER?: Low chances, but it can’t be ruled out
FORECAST
After some much-needed rain over Easter weekend, quieter conditions have taken over. That’ll continue until tomorrow.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Skies stay sunny and humidity remains low, until we reach tonight. At that point, humidity will start to increase.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
During this time frame, rain chances make a return. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop, especially during the afternoon hours. In this type pattern, not everyone will see rainfall. However, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. This is especially the case for any storms that move out of Mexico into South Texas. You’ll want to keep an umbrella on standby most of this week.
FIESTA FORECAST
As of now, we do expect some rain chances during Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday. However, the odds of storms decreases into the weekend, which means most Fiesta event should go off without a hitch. Check back for more updates throughout the week.
