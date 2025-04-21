Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Sunny today, then rain chances return

Isolated showers & storms return Tuesday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNNY TODAY: Quiet conditions, with low humidity
  • RAIN RETURNS: Isolated to scattered rain Tuesday through Thursday
  • SEVERE WEATHER?: Low chances, but it can’t be ruled out

FORECAST

After some much-needed rain over Easter weekend, quieter conditions have taken over. That’ll continue until tomorrow.

TODAY’S FORECAST

Skies stay sunny and humidity remains low, until we reach tonight. At that point, humidity will start to increase.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

During this time frame, rain chances make a return. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop, especially during the afternoon hours. In this type pattern, not everyone will see rainfall. However, a few of the storms could be strong to severe. This is especially the case for any storms that move out of Mexico into South Texas. You’ll want to keep an umbrella on standby most of this week.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
Severe weather risk on Tuesday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FIESTA FORECAST

As of now, we do expect some rain chances during Fiesta Fiesta on Thursday. However, the odds of storms decreases into the weekend, which means most Fiesta event should go off without a hitch. Check back for more updates throughout the week.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS