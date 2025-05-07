Skip to main content
Small rain chances today & tomorrow, before it dries out

Isolated storms, mainly south of SA, today

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain chances next few days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • ISOLATED STORM: Possible today, mainly south of SA
  • SHOWERS THURSDAY: A few showers are possible as a front moves through
  • DRY MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Cool mornings, warm afternoons

FORECAST

Good morning! While it’s been a busy weather stretch, we still haven’t seen enough rain to climb out of drought conditions... at least not in San Antonio. There are a few more chances for rain today and tomorrow.

ISOLATED STORM TODAY

Storms developed from Laredo to Corpus Christi overnight and they are currently moving up the Texas coast. That activity will quickly move away. In the wake of those storms, a few isolated pop-ups may re-develop this afternoon (20%). Should that happen, severe weather would be possible. This is mostly for those south of I-10. The Storm Prediction Center does have this area highlighted for a chance of severe storms.

Severe risk for today (5-7-25) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SHOWERS THURSDAY

Upper level energy combined with a front should bring a slightly better chance for rain tomorrow (30%). For San Antonio, it’ll likely be in the form of a few showers during the afternoon. Farther south, storms may fire along the front, with severe weather possible into Thursday night.

Futurecast for 7pm Thursday (5-8-25) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRY & BEAUTIFUL MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Low humidity takes over this weekend, making for cool mornings and warm afternoons. It’ll be rain-free.

Mother's Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOT & DRY NEXT WEEK

Trends are calling for 90s next week, while rain stays out of the forecast. This could worsen drought conditions.

Precipitation outlook calls for drier conditions next week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

