SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Triple-digit heat wave after a beautiful Mother’s Day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MOTHER’S DAY: Cool morning, warm afternoon, low humidity
- TRIPLE DIGITS: San Antonio will approach 105° next week
FORECAST
While we’ll have a beautiful Mother’s Day, get ready for a triple-digit heat wave this week. If Wednesday’s forecast high of 103° verifies for San Antonio, it’ll be the earliest we’ve ever seen temps that high in the Alamo City 🤯
MOTHER’S DAY
After a cool morning, expect a very nice day with low humidity and a not-too-warm afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy from the north at 15 mph.
SIZZLING NEXT WEEK
Enjoy it while it lasts because starting Monday, a serious warm-up is set to take over. 90s are likely Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, we’ll likely have the first 100-degree day of the year. Temps will peak Wednesday, but triple-digit weather will likely continue into the weekend.
Not only will we likely break daily high temperature records, but this will probably be the earliest 100-degree heat wave in San Antonio’s weather record books.
Please remember your heat safety, as our bodies have yet to adjust to this level of heat!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
