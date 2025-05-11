SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Triple-digit heat wave after a beautiful Mother’s Day

Temps will soar into the triple-digits this week, smashing daily record highs

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MOTHER’S DAY: Cool morning, warm afternoon, low humidity

TRIPLE DIGITS: San Antonio will approach 105° next week

FORECAST

While we’ll have a beautiful Mother’s Day, get ready for a triple-digit heat wave this week. If Wednesday’s forecast high of 103° verifies for San Antonio, it’ll be the earliest we’ve ever seen temps that high in the Alamo City 🤯

MOTHER’S DAY

Mother's Day will be beautiful with low humidity and comfortable temperatures (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After a cool morning, expect a very nice day with low humidity and a not-too-warm afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy from the north at 15 mph.

SIZZLING NEXT WEEK

Enjoy it while it lasts because starting Monday, a serious warm-up is set to take over. 90s are likely Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, we’ll likely have the first 100-degree day of the year. Temps will peak Wednesday, but triple-digit weather will likely continue into the weekend.

Not only will we likely break daily high temperature records, but this will probably be the earliest 100-degree heat wave in San Antonio’s weather record books.

Please remember your heat safety, as our bodies have yet to adjust to this level of heat!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS