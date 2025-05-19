MONDAY’S FORECAST: Feeling like 105° to 110°, small chance for a storm

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN THE VIDEO ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MONDAY: Heat index 105° to 110°. 10% chance for a strong afternoon storm
- TUESDAY: Still hot, but low humidity
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Humid and hot with spotty (20-30%) rain
FORECAST
Good Monday morning! It’s going to be hot and humid to start the week, with only a small chance for a storm. In fact, that’ll be the case for most of the week. The only good news? Humidity takes a brief dip Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:
MONDAY
We’re starting the day with clouds. There are even a few isolated thundershowers for some. You can see live radar in the video above.
By the afternoon, we’ll have a decent amount of sun and it’ll be humid. Heat index values will peak around 105° to 110° between 2 pm to 6 pm.
At the same time, there’s a very small (10%) chance for a storm along a dry line. That being said, if a storm develops, it will be strong/severe with hail and gusty winds possible. We’ll be watching the radar closely.
LOW HUMIDITY TUESDAY
Our only break from the humidity comes Tuesday, when a weak front will roll through. Still hot, though, with a high near 100°.
ANY HOPE FOR RAIN THIS WEEK?
We have added small rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as a weak disturbance may kick up some showers and storms. Odds, unfortunately, remain low at 20-30%.
We’ll keep you posted if anything changes!
