MONDAY’S FORECAST: Feeling like 105° to 110°, small chance for a storm

MONDAY: Heat index 105° to 110°. 10% chance for a strong afternoon storm

TUESDAY : Still hot, but low humidity

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Humid and hot with spotty (20-30%) rain

FORECAST

Good Monday morning! It’s going to be hot and humid to start the week, with only a small chance for a storm. In fact, that’ll be the case for most of the week. The only good news? Humidity takes a brief dip Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

MONDAY

We’re starting the day with clouds. There are even a few isolated thundershowers for some. You can see live radar in the video above.

By the afternoon, we’ll have a decent amount of sun and it’ll be humid. Heat index values will peak around 105° to 110° between 2 pm to 6 pm.

It'll feel like 105° to 110° around San Antonio this afternoon (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

At the same time, there’s a very small (10%) chance for a storm along a dry line. That being said, if a storm develops, it will be strong/severe with hail and gusty winds possible. We’ll be watching the radar closely.

LOW HUMIDITY TUESDAY

Our only break from the humidity comes Tuesday, when a weak front will roll through. Still hot, though, with a high near 100°.

ANY HOPE FOR RAIN THIS WEEK?

We have added small rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as a weak disturbance may kick up some showers and storms. Odds, unfortunately, remain low at 20-30%.

We’ll keep you posted if anything changes!

