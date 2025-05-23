Rain winding down in San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STORMS ENDING: Overnight storms pushing south of SA

HOT/HUMID REST OF TODAY: In the wake of the rain, expect hot & humid conditions

MEMORIAL DAY: Rain chance will be mainly Monday night

FORECAST

Welcome rainfall occurred with a complex of showers and storms overnight. Some spots across the Hill Country received more than 3″ of rainfall. In San Antonio, rainfall ranged anywhere from 0.25″ to an 1″. The rain is pushing south away from San Antonio.

Rainfall totals from overnight (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

REST OF TODAY

Skies will eventually clear, but humid conditions will persist, especially due to this morning’s rainfall. Expect highs to return to the upper-90s today, while heat index values top 100°. We do not expect any rain later today.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday will be quiet. However, it’ll remain hot & humid. Heat index values will top 100° each day. Monday night, a cold front will ease into the area, allowing storms to develop. The best odds appear to be overnight Monday into early Tuesday.

Memorial Day weekend forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LINGERING RAIN CHANCES

Small rain chances will continue after Monday through the middle part of next week.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

