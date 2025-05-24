MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & humid. Few storms possible Monday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SAT & SUN: Sunny and hot - feels like 100°+
- MEMORIAL DAY: Rain chance will be mainly be late Monday
- STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE: Can’t rule out hail possibility late Monday
FORECAST
Good morning! It’s mainly going to be a hot and humid Memorial Day Weekend, but there will be a small window for storms on Memorial Day itself. Here’s what you need to know:
SATURDAY
Expect hot and humid weather with plenty of sunshine. Heat index values will be above 100°. At least there will be a breeze from the south at up to 20 mph.
SUNDAY
Nearly identical to Saturday. Hot and humid.
MEMORIAL DAY
Most of Monday will likely be just hot and humid. That being said, a weak cool front will be moving through north Texas, firing off storms. We’ll be watching these storms closely, as they gradually approach the Hill Country and South Central Texas. Our storm chances stand at 30-40%, mainly after 2 p.m. and into the overnight hours. IF a storm can get going, it will likely become severe with hail and gusty winds possible.
Bottom line: Don’t cancel your outdoor Memorial Day plans, but have a back-up to duck inside just in case you happen upon a storm. We’ll be keeping an eye out!
LINGERING RAIN CHANCES
Small rain chances will continue after Monday through the middle part of next week.
