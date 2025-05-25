MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Can’t rule out a few storms Monday. Otherwise, hot and humid in San Antonio

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority calls for daily, random storm development this week.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot - feels like 100°+

MEMORIAL DAY: 30-40% storm chance, but don’t cancel outdoor plans

NEXT WEEK: Daily storm chances continue, but not every location will get rain each day

TEMPS: Not as hot next week

FORECAST

It’s mainly going to be a hot and humid Memorial Day Weekend, but there will be a small window for storms on Memorial Day itself. Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY

Sunday will be warm and humid. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Just like Saturday, it’ll be hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices will top 100°.

MEMORIAL DAY

Don't cancel outdoor Memorial Day plans, but have a back-up indoor option available just in case (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Most of Monday will likely be just hot and humid. That being said, a weak cool front will be moving through north Texas, firing off storms. We’ll be watching these storms closely, as they gradually approach the Hill Country and South Central Texas. Our storm chances stand at 30-40%, mainly after 2 p.m. and into the overnight hours. IF a storm can get going, it will likely become severe with hail and gusty winds possible.

There is a slight risk for severe storms Memorial Day. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Bottom line: Don’t cancel your outdoor Memorial Day plans, but have a back-up to duck inside just in case you happen upon a storm. We’ll be keeping an eye out!

UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Storm development will be possible each day next week. With this type of weather pattern, location and timing of the storms will be random. Just know that there is an opportunity for you to get much-needed rain each day. Chances for your backyard stand at 30% each day.

That being said, if you do get a storm, it could be strong, containing hail and/or gusty winds. Temperatures will also be much closer to what’s normal for this time of year -- upper-80s & low-90s.

We will keep you informed!

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority calls for daily, random storm development this week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS