MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Can’t rule out a few storms Monday. Otherwise, hot and humid in San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: Sunny and hot - feels like 100°+
- MEMORIAL DAY: 30-40% storm chance, but don’t cancel outdoor plans
- NEXT WEEK: Daily storm chances continue, but not every location will get rain each day
- TEMPS: Not as hot next week
FORECAST
It’s mainly going to be a hot and humid Memorial Day Weekend, but there will be a small window for storms on Memorial Day itself. Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY
Just like Saturday, it’ll be hot and humid, with partly cloudy skies. Heat indices will top 100°.
MEMORIAL DAY
Most of Monday will likely be just hot and humid. That being said, a weak cool front will be moving through north Texas, firing off storms. We’ll be watching these storms closely, as they gradually approach the Hill Country and South Central Texas. Our storm chances stand at 30-40%, mainly after 2 p.m. and into the overnight hours. IF a storm can get going, it will likely become severe with hail and gusty winds possible.
Bottom line: Don’t cancel your outdoor Memorial Day plans, but have a back-up to duck inside just in case you happen upon a storm. We’ll be keeping an eye out!
UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK
Storm development will be possible each day next week. With this type of weather pattern, location and timing of the storms will be random. Just know that there is an opportunity for you to get much-needed rain each day. Chances for your backyard stand at 30% each day.
That being said, if you do get a storm, it could be strong, containing hail and/or gusty winds. Temperatures will also be much closer to what’s normal for this time of year -- upper-80s & low-90s.
We will keep you informed!
