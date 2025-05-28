🧪 Science with Sarah: Diet Coke & Mentos geysers! 🌋

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment at Leon Springs Elementary in the video player above.

Hello parents, teachers and students! Yep, I’m sure you’ve heard of this classic. Science with Sarah for the 2024-2025 school year ends with a bang. Here’s how you can do it with your kiddos.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A piece of paper

Scotch tape

Index card

Roll of Mentos

2L Diet Coke bottle (the smaller ones don’t work as well)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Make a Mentos dispenser by rolling up a piece of paper and taping it into a tube shape

Stack the Mentos into the paper tube. You’ll use the index card to keep the Mentos in the tube until it’s time to drop them into the Diet Coke.

Unscrew the 2L Diet Coke bottle and place it on the ground

Drop all of the Mentos into the Diet Coke bottle using the paper tube and index card, step back and watch the geyser launch into the sky

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

