SAN ANTONIO WEEKEND FORECAST: A quieter weather pattern, hot by Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Isolated (10%-20%) Saturday and Sunday
- TEMPS: Mild Saturday, hot Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Spotty rain (20-30%) through Wednesday
FORECAST
The end of May has been good to us. Heavy rainfall has put a dent (a small one) in our drought situation. It’ll mostly be quieter this weekend, but there are slim chances for additional rain.
SATURDAY
Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper-80s. That’s cooler than what’s average for this time of year.
There is a very slim (10%) chance for a stray shower between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..
SUNDAY
It’ll be hotter. Highs will climb into the mid-90s. But with humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100°.
Still small, but slightly higher (20%), chances for a storm or two after 4 p.m. - mainly northeast of San Antonio. *IF* a storm can get going, it will probably be severe.
NEXT WEEK
The pattern continues to remain slightly unstable as small, daily rain chances continue. We’ll keep you posted. Otherwise, hot and humid!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.