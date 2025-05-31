SAN ANTONIO WEEKEND FORECAST: A quieter weather pattern, hot by Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Isolated (10%-20%) Saturday and Sunday

TEMPS: Mild Saturday, hot Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Spotty rain (20-30%) through Wednesday

FORECAST

The end of May has been good to us. Heavy rainfall has put a dent (a small one) in our drought situation. It’ll mostly be quieter this weekend, but there are slim chances for additional rain.

A quieter weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper-80s. That’s cooler than what’s average for this time of year.

There is a very slim (10%) chance for a stray shower between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..

SUNDAY

It’ll be hotter. Highs will climb into the mid-90s. But with humidity, it’ll feel closer to 100°.

Still small, but slightly higher (20%), chances for a storm or two after 4 p.m. - mainly northeast of San Antonio. *IF* a storm can get going, it will probably be severe.

Small risk for severe storms northeast of San Antonio Sunday after 4 pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

The pattern continues to remain slightly unstable as small, daily rain chances continue. We’ll keep you posted. Otherwise, hot and humid!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

