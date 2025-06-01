May weather recap: Record-breaking heat and rainfall in San Antonio

Another month down, another to go. As spring continues, we have seen many weather patterns.

May Temperatures

Coldest morning: 56°F

Warmest afternoon: 103°F

Peak monthly temperatures for the month of May (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Out of the 31 days of the month, 19 were spent above average, with four days having record-breaking heat and three days exceeding 100 degrees.

May precipitation

We started the month in a drought, and sadly, we are finishing it in a drought as well. Although it began quietly, the month ended with a bang!

Daily rainfall totals for the month of May (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We experienced multiple days and rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Alamo City, which created flooding issues, hailstorms, and just about the much-needed rainfall for many.

Although we saw almost 6 inches of rain, most of the recent rainfall is not included in the updated drought monitor. We started the month with very little rainfall, which set the stage for worsened drought and water restrictions for the aquifer.

Looking ahead to June & summer

As we kick off the summer months, the weather in San Antonio will warm up noticeably. While we have already experienced triple-digit heat, we can expect even more in June, according to the summer outlook.

Climatology for June in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll keep you posted on any changes!