Daily chances for pop-up downpours

DAILY RAIN CHANCES: Pop-up downpours are possible. 20-30% chance at any given hour.

OTHERWISE, HOT: High temps in low-90s.

Most of the rain fell west of 281 today. The airport officially clocked 0.11″, while some neighborhoods in western Bexar County saw up to an inch. Take a look...

Rainfall estimates from Saturday, June 21, 2025 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Expect similar weather to Saturday. We’ll have a few pop-up downpours, but for the most part it’ll be a warm and humid day. Expect a high in the low-90s with a heat index closer to 100°.

We'll see a few pop-up downpours tomorrow, otherwise hot & humid (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DAILY POP-UP SHOWERS/STORMS

It won’t be raining all week, but much like this weekend there will be some rain for some neighborhoods each day. Chances in your backyard stand at 20-30% each day.

Without the heat high overhead, it won’t be *too* hot. Still humid and warm with highs in the low-90s. Very seasonable for this time of year.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL DEVELOPEMENT?

The Pacific has had an active start to the season. They have already gone through 5 names with the latest being Hurricane Erick making landfall earlier this week. Although we are in Hurricane Season, there is good news. As of now, there is no tropical development for the Atlantic.

No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

