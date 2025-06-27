Dust & a small chance for tropical development in the Gulf

A small chance of development is possible in the Gulf

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN CHANCES: SA likely dry today/Saturday, slightly better odds for rain Sunday

DUST UPDATE: Hazy skies Sunday through Wednesday

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?: Low chances, likely no impact on Texas

FORECAST

We’ve had a good run at coastal showers reaching San Antonio the last few days. Sadly, it appears that will start to come to an end. The one exception is Sunday. Here’s the latest:

TODAY & SATURDAY

While we’ll still see a few showers and downpours southeast of San Antonio, there are lower odds of any of this activity reaching the city. It stays hot & humid.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend provides a slightly better chance for evening downpours in San Antonio, as deeper moisture levels move in from the Gulf. Still, any activity will be isolated.

SAHARAN DUST

We are still set to see hazy skies Sunday through Wednesday thanks to a plume of Saharan dust. What does that mean for you? Not much, other than colorful sunsets and not-as-blue skies. Those who are sensitive to dust may experience some minor allergies.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Gulf for possible development. While this is worth mentioning, it’s important to note that any chance of a tropical system forming is low and, at this time, we do not expect any impacts in Texas. The National Hurricane Center has put odds of development at 20% over the next seven days.

