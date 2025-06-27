Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Dust & a small chance for tropical development in the Gulf

Odds of a tropical storm are low, heavy rain for Mexico

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A small chance of development is possible in the Gulf (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • RAIN CHANCES: SA likely dry today/Saturday, slightly better odds for rain Sunday
  • DUST UPDATE: Hazy skies Sunday through Wednesday
  • TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?: Low chances, likely no impact on Texas

FORECAST

We’ve had a good run at coastal showers reaching San Antonio the last few days. Sadly, it appears that will start to come to an end. The one exception is Sunday. Here’s the latest:

TODAY & SATURDAY

While we’ll still see a few showers and downpours southeast of San Antonio, there are lower odds of any of this activity reaching the city. It stays hot & humid.

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend provides a slightly better chance for evening downpours in San Antonio, as deeper moisture levels move in from the Gulf. Still, any activity will be isolated.

Rain chances this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST

We are still set to see hazy skies Sunday through Wednesday thanks to a plume of Saharan dust. What does that mean for you? Not much, other than colorful sunsets and not-as-blue skies. Those who are sensitive to dust may experience some minor allergies.

Dust forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Gulf for possible development. While this is worth mentioning, it’s important to note that any chance of a tropical system forming is low and, at this time, we do not expect any impacts in Texas. The National Hurricane Center has put odds of development at 20% over the next seven days.

A small chance of development is possible in the Gulf (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS