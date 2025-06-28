SAN ANTONIO WEEKEND: Hot & humid. Pop-up downpours possible Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Feeling like 101°

SUNDAY: Spotty afternoon downpours possible

SAHARAN DUST: Light to moderate haze Sunday through Wednesday

GULF DEVELOPMENT: Possible, but minimal impacts to Texas Coast

JULY 4: Hot & humid. Small chance (20%) downpours

FORECAST

Weekend Forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY

It’ll be hot and humid in San Antonio. Expect a high in the mid-90s, but high humidity will make it feel like 100°. Any rain would be limited to coastal plains.

SUNDAY

Sunday poses a slightly better chance (20%) of a rogue shower making it to San Antonio, but most of us will be dry. Otherwise, just warm and humid...more of the same. However, you will likely notice some haze starting tomorrow from Saharan dust...

SAHARAN DUST

We are still set to see a bit of haze in the sky Sunday through Wednesday thanks to a plume of Saharan dust. What does that mean for you? Not much, other than hazy skies. The dust plume starts 1 mile above the surface, so only a very small dip in air quality is expected.

Light to moderate haze from African dust next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Southern Gulf for possible development, but it’s only a 40% chance at the moment.

Regardless, the rainmaking energy and saturated air associated with that area in the Gulf could move our way midweek, so we’re watching for the potential to raise rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

