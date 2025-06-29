THIS WEEK: Hazy with spotty afternoon downpours

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Spotty afternoon downpours possible

SAHARAN DUST: Light to moderate haze Sunday through Wednesday

GULF DEVELOPMENT: Minimal impacts to Texas Coast

JULY 4: Hot & humid. Small chance (20%) downpours

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday will be hot and humid with a 20% chance for a stray afternoon downpour (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Much like yesterday, it’ll be hot and humid. There is a chance (20%) for brief downpours from 2 pm to 7 pm. Otherwise, expect a high in the low-90s with a heat index near 100°. Take Sunday’s forecast and ‘copy & paste’ it for the rest of the week.

Spotty downpours are possible each day this week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

You will likely notice some haze starting this afternoon from Saharan dust...

SAHARAN DUST

Light to moderate haze from African dust next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We are still set to see a bit of haze in the sky Sunday through Wednesday thanks to a plume of Saharan dust. What does that mean for you? Not much, other than hazy skies. The dust plume starts 1 mile above the surface, so only a very small dip in air quality is expected.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Barry will mainly impact the Mexican state of Tamaulipas (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Depression Two is in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Barry later today.

Barry will mainly impact the Mexican state of Tamaulipas with heavy rain.

Expect some moisture from Barry to help keep low rain chances in the forecast for San Antonio this week.

JULY 4TH IN SAN ANTONIO

It’s going to be hot and humid, but not too hot! While there is a small chance (20%) for a downpour in the afternoon, rain is not likely to interrupt firework displays.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

