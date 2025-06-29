THIS WEEK: Hazy with spotty afternoon downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY: Spotty afternoon downpours possible
- SAHARAN DUST: Light to moderate haze Sunday through Wednesday
- GULF DEVELOPMENT: Minimal impacts to Texas Coast
- JULY 4: Hot & humid. Small chance (20%) downpours
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Much like yesterday, it’ll be hot and humid. There is a chance (20%) for brief downpours from 2 pm to 7 pm. Otherwise, expect a high in the low-90s with a heat index near 100°. Take Sunday’s forecast and ‘copy & paste’ it for the rest of the week.
You will likely notice some haze starting this afternoon from Saharan dust...
SAHARAN DUST
We are still set to see a bit of haze in the sky Sunday through Wednesday thanks to a plume of Saharan dust. What does that mean for you? Not much, other than hazy skies. The dust plume starts 1 mile above the surface, so only a very small dip in air quality is expected.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO
As of Sunday morning, Tropical Depression Two is in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Barry later today.
Barry will mainly impact the Mexican state of Tamaulipas with heavy rain.
Expect some moisture from Barry to help keep low rain chances in the forecast for San Antonio this week.
JULY 4TH IN SAN ANTONIO
It’s going to be hot and humid, but not too hot! While there is a small chance (20%) for a downpour in the afternoon, rain is not likely to interrupt firework displays.
