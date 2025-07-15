New flooding concerns from Uvalde to Rocksprings this morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Uvalde, Kinney, Edwards, Real through 6:30am

WATCHING NUECES: So far, no flooding, but heavy rain has fallen over river basin

DRIER TOMORROW: Rain exits tomorrow, drier weather

TROPICS: Possible development, likely no impacts here

FORECAST

Another round of heavy rain has set up this morning across the Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande areas -- namely from Uvalde to Rocksprings. This has prompted flash flood warnings. This has also resulted in small rises along the Nueces. While river flooding is not anticipated, it’s worth noting that EVERY major river basin (Rio Grande, Nueces, Frio, Medina, Guadalupe, and Colorado) in the area has seen heavy rain and/or flooding over the last few weeks.

HEAVY RAIN THIS MORNING WEST OF SAN ANTONIO

A swath of heavy rainfall will continue to affect areas in the From Uvalde to Leakey to Brackettville, north to Rocksprings. There has been additional rainfall noted in western Bandera and Kerr County, too. This will be watched closely. Flash flood warnings are in effect for this area until 6:30am.

SAN ANTONIO TODAY

Expect a few quick-moving downpours this morning, with a few more developing by the afternoon. Rain chances here sit at 30%. Otherwise, we’ll deal with mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the low-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRIER WEATHER TOMORROW AND THURSDAY

Quieter weather takes over tomorrow and Thursday. With more sunshine, we’ll see hotter temperatures.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

What happens locally Friday into Saturday will depend on what unfolds in the Gulf. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is calling for a 40% chance of development of an area of low pressure currently off the east coast of Florida. Should this develop, any impacts will likely be across the northern Gulf and Louisiana, staying well east of us. If it stays more disorganized, it could throw some moisture in our direction on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances, however, are low and we likely won’t see much of an impact from this system.

A 40% risk of development in the Gulf (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

