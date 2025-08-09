Great pool weather this weekend 😎

Near 100° this weekend with plenty of sun

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Sunny & hot. Near 100°

SUNDAY : Also near 100°, a coastal shower possible

SMALL RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK: 20% mainly Monday and Tuesday

TROPICS: Nothing to be concerned with for now, watching the Atlantic next week

FORECAST

SATURDAY

We may just see our 11th triple-digit day. Abundant sun with a high near 100°. Great for the pool, but make sure to protect against the sun!

SUNDAY

Similar to Saturday, but a couple more clouds and a high likely under 100°. A coastal shower is possible

SMALL RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

The heat high breaks down, opening the door for one or two pop-up downpours. Chance for you to see rain in your backyard is only 20-30%, but we will keep you posted!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

There’s nothing of great concern in the Atlantic Ocean. But, computer models continue to signal that some development *could* take place next week. Should it happen, it’s far too early to speculate where it would move or how it would evolve. Look for updates in the coming days.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS