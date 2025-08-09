Great pool weather this weekend 😎

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY: Sunny & hot. Near 100°
- SUNDAY: Also near 100°, a coastal shower possible
- SMALL RAIN CHANCE NEXT WEEK: 20% mainly Monday and Tuesday
- TROPICS: Nothing to be concerned with for now, watching the Atlantic next week
FORECAST
SATURDAY
We may just see our 11th triple-digit day. Abundant sun with a high near 100°. Great for the pool, but make sure to protect against the sun!
SUNDAY
Similar to Saturday, but a couple more clouds and a high likely under 100°. A coastal shower is possible
SMALL RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK
The heat high breaks down, opening the door for one or two pop-up downpours. Chance for you to see rain in your backyard is only 20-30%, but we will keep you posted!
TROPICS
There’s nothing of great concern in the Atlantic Ocean. But, computer models continue to signal that some development *could* take place next week. Should it happen, it’s far too early to speculate where it would move or how it would evolve. Look for updates in the coming days.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.