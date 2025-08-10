THIS WEEK IN SAN ANTONIO: Small daily rain chances, and not *too* hot

We'll have spotty rain each day this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Upper 90s, 20% chance afternoon downpour

RAIN THIS WEEK : Daily spotty thundershowers (20%)

TEMPS THIS WEEK: HOT! But staying just under 100°

TROPICS: Hurricane Erin likely to develop in the Atlantic this week

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday calls for a high just under 100° and a small afternoon rain chance (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Saturday, we hit 100° for the 11th time this year. Today, we’ll likely stay just under 100° thanks to a few more afternoon clouds and a small (20%) chance for a thundershower.

Odds are you’ll miss out on the rain, but if you are one of the lucky ones to get a downpour, you could experience brief, heavy rain and gusty winds. Some small - and nondamaging - hail is possible, too. If you have outdoor plans today, remember: When thunder roars, go indoors!

SMALL RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

With the “heat high” out of the picture, we’re going to have daily chances for a few downpours each afternoon. The chance is low (20%) for you to see rain each day.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Atlantic that will likely become Hurricane Erin later this week.

As of now, odds favor this potential hurricane staying away from the Gulf, potentially impacting parts of the eastern United States by early *NEXT* week. We will keep you posted!

Odds favor a potential Hurricane Erin to stay away from the Gulf (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

