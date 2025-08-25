Front gets just close enough to give us a small rain chance this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ANOTHER DAY NEAR 100°: Mostly sunny & hot today

FRONT NEARBY: Close enough Tuesday/Wednesday to give us small rain chance

HARVEY ANNIVERSARY: Hurricane Harvey made landfall on this day in 2017

FORECAST

Yesterday was a scorcher and today will be no different. It’s Tuesday and Wednesday where temperatures dip slightly and rain briefly comes back into the picture.

STILL BLAZING HOT TODAY

Temperatures should approach 100° this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will make it feel a degree or two warmer.

Still blazing hot today

FRONT NEARBY, SMALL RAIN CHANCE ON TUESDAY

A cold front -- that brings much of the country cool air, but not us -- will seep south towards our area. As it pulls up stationary, a few showers and storms may form along the boundary (30%). Unfortunately, high pressure is still overhead, keeping any rainfall from being widespread. Temperatures will come down a hair, but it’ll still be hot.

Rain chances will linger Tuesday night into Wednesday, before dry conditions take over for the end of the work week.

Small rain chances shows up Tuesday & Wednesday

TROPICAL UPDATE AND REMEMBERING HARVEY

Today marks the 8th anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall. It ranks as the second costliest in U.S. history and the wettest, with over 30 trillions gallons of water falling over Texas and Louisiana.

As for the current tropical situation, we’re still watching a weak wave that’s moving into the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center has reduced the odds of development to 10%, as it’s showing few signs of organization. We do not expect this to impact Texas at this time.

A wave moving into the Caribbean shows few signs of development.

