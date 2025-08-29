UPDATE: A storm or two is possible this evening

Isolated storms are possible this evening, mainly along and north of I-10.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT, FEW STORMS THIS PM: Mainly north of I-10 this evening

HOT SATURDAY, STRAY STORM: Isolated afternoon storms

SUNDAY/MONDAY: A front brings better chances for rain

FORECAST

We’re almost to a nice change in the forecast. Unfortunately, we’ll likely spend our 18th day at 100° or above this afternoon. That heat could lead to a stray storm or two this evening along and north of I-10.

HEAT INDEX 102+ THIS AFTERNOON, STRAY STORM POSSIBLE

The heat will crank up quickly today. By the afternoon, many spots will top out in the triple digits. Add in some humidity and heat indices will reach to near 105°. The one change to the forecast is the addition of a stray storm. A front is just close enough to produce a few showers and storms by the evening. Anything we see will be along and north of I-10.

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

STILL HOT SATURDAY, AFTERNOON ISOLATED STORMS

The front will continue to stall north of San Antonio on Saturday. This will keep us hot and help to touch off a few storms during the afternoon. Like today, the best chances for storms will be along and north of I-10.

Labor Day weekend forecast update (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRONT FOR SUNDAY INTO MONDAY

The slow-moving front finally gets a shove and should take a southward trek by Sunday. As it slides through the area, it’ll give lift to scattered showers and storms. Rain chances likely peak early on Monday. Still, it won’t be washout, as we’ll also have times of quiet weather. Lingering rainfall is possible through Monday afternoon. It’ll finally cool down, with highs only near 90 on Monday.

A front ups our rain chances Sunday into Monday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

