FLOOD WATCH in effect Sunday through Labor Day morning for San Antonio, Texas Hill Country

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the counties in green from noon Sunday (8/31) to noon Monday (9/1).

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOOD WATCH: Flooding is *possible* Sunday & early Labor Day

HIGHEST RAIN CHANCE: Sunday afternoon through evening (60%)

LABOR DAY: Lingering morning storms possible (40%)

AMOUNTS: Pockets 1″ to 3″, Bullseye 4″+

CONCERNS: Street flooding, rivers/streams rise

FORECAST

SUNDAY

The first half of Sunday will be quiet. By 3 pm, storms will start to develop along a stationary front draped across the Hill Country. These storms will slowly push south toward the San Antonio metro area through 10 p.m..

Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be slow-moving, quickly producing 1″ to 3″ of rain in pockets, with a 4″+ bullseye of rain possible anywhere in the Flood Watch area. The stronger storms will be capable of 40-50 mph gusts as well.

DON’T CANCEL PLANS

While flooding is possible in spots, it’s important to note that there will still be some folks that miss out on rain entirely. Keep your plans, but have an option ready to duck inside if you happen to get a storm.

STAY AWARE & HAVE A WAY TO GET WEATHER ALERTS

Keep the KSAT Weather Authority handy. We’ll hop on the app and bring you live weather coverage as needed!

REMINDER: A Flood *WATCH* means we’re watching for the possibility of flooding. A Flood *WARNING* means flooding is happening and you should take action. If you get a warning, avoid driving over flooded roads and seek higher ground if necessary.

LABOR DAY

Less rain coverage Labor Day, but still a possibility for heavy downpours in the morning hours (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’ll still need to be on alert for flooding from some lingering morning rain Monday. That being said, there’s less of a rain chance tomorrow. It’ll be cooler, too, with a high near 90°

NEXT WEEK

Quiet, drier, and hotter for most of next week. However, rain returns to the forecast by next weekend

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

