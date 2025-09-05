WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain Builds Across South-Central Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- FRIDAY: Near 100° with heat indices up to 106°
- LORENA WEAKENING: But leftover moisture and rain-making energy move into Texas this weekend
- RAIN: Becoming scattered second half of the weekend, especially Sunday into Monday
- RAINFALL TOTALS & UNCERTAINTY: Localized heavy rain could create bullseyes of 5″+, but exact locations still unclear
FORECAST
HEATING UP
South-Central Texas will experience dry, sunny skies and highs near 100° Friday. While most areas remain dry, a few isolated showers could develop late in the day over the southern Edwards Plateau as tropical moisture approaches.
LORENA & WEEKEND RAIN
While Tropical Storm Lorena weakens off the Baja Peninsula, its remnant moisture and upper-level energy are being pulled into Texas by strong subtropical jet winds. This, combined with a front moving south, will increase the potential for scattered showers and storms across the region late Saturday through Monday.
Forecast models show precipitable water values near 2 inches, well above average for early September. This means storms could be very efficient rain producers, especially where moisture convergence and instability overlap. The highest rain chances are expected Sunday afternoon into Monday, with lingering showers possible into early next week.
UNCERTAINTY & LOCALIZED IMPACTS
The exact location of the heaviest rainfall this weekend remains uncertain, making it a bit of a “rain lottery” across South-Central Texas. Some areas could see intense downpours while others stay relatively dry. Localized flooding is a concern, especially in low-lying zones or spots with poor drainage. The entire area is under a marginal flash flood risk from Sunday through Monday morning.
Please check back as we’ll continue to update this forecast.
