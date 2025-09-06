Skip to main content
WEEKEND WEATHER: Stay alert for the risk of flash flooding

40% rain chance Saturday, 70% rain chance Sunday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

What you need to know for the weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SATURDAY (40%): Few downpours 1pm-9pm
  • SUNDAY (70%): Off & on random showers/storms 4am-7pm
  • AMOUNT: Random bullseye of 5″ possible *less for most areas*
  • IMPACT: Flash flooding possible

FORECAST

The weekend calls for times of rain with the risk of some flash flooding (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While it won’t be raining all weekend long, there is the risk for flooding whenever it rains this weekend. We’ll have a chance of afternoon rain Saturday (40%) with a higher chance throughout the day Sunday (70%).

UNCERTAINTY & LOCALIZED IMPACTS

The exact location of the heaviest rainfall will be a “rain lottery” across South-Central Texas. Some areas could see intense downpours while others stay relatively dry. Street flooding is a concern, especially in low-lying zones or spots with poor drainage.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

If you have plans out and about, especially Sunday morning, check the radar and forecast before you go. Make sure to download the KSAT Weather Authority App. We will keep you posted and go live right to your phone as needed.

Please check back as we’ll continue to update this forecast.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

