WEEKEND WEATHER: Stay alert for the risk of flash flooding

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY (40%): Few downpours 1pm-9pm
- SUNDAY (70%): Off & on random showers/storms 4am-7pm
- AMOUNT: Random bullseye of 5″ possible *less for most areas*
- IMPACT: Flash flooding possible
FORECAST
While it won’t be raining all weekend long, there is the risk for flooding whenever it rains this weekend. We’ll have a chance of afternoon rain Saturday (40%) with a higher chance throughout the day Sunday (70%).
UNCERTAINTY & LOCALIZED IMPACTS
The exact location of the heaviest rainfall will be a “rain lottery” across South-Central Texas. Some areas could see intense downpours while others stay relatively dry. Street flooding is a concern, especially in low-lying zones or spots with poor drainage.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO
If you have plans out and about, especially Sunday morning, check the radar and forecast before you go. Make sure to download the KSAT Weather Authority App. We will keep you posted and go live right to your phone as needed.
Please check back as we’ll continue to update this forecast.
