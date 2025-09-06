WEEKEND WEATHER: Stay alert for the risk of flash flooding

What you need to know for the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY (40%): Few downpours 1pm-9pm

SUNDAY (70%): Off & on random showers/storms 4am-7pm

AMOUNT: Random bullseye of 5″ possible *less for most areas*

IMPACT: Flash flooding possible

FORECAST

The weekend calls for times of rain with the risk of some flash flooding (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While it won’t be raining all weekend long, there is the risk for flooding whenever it rains this weekend. We’ll have a chance of afternoon rain Saturday (40%) with a higher chance throughout the day Sunday (70%).

UNCERTAINTY & LOCALIZED IMPACTS

The exact location of the heaviest rainfall will be a “rain lottery” across South-Central Texas. Some areas could see intense downpours while others stay relatively dry. Street flooding is a concern, especially in low-lying zones or spots with poor drainage.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

If you have plans out and about, especially Sunday morning, check the radar and forecast before you go. Make sure to download the KSAT Weather Authority App. We will keep you posted and go live right to your phone as needed.

Please check back as we’ll continue to update this forecast.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS