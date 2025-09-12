Weekend brings few changes, stays hot

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SLIGHTLY MORE HUMIDITY: Humidity becoming more noticeable
- QUIET WEEKEND: No changes, stays hot
- NEW THREAT IN ATLANTIC: Watching for development
FORECAST
Happy Friday, y’all! We are stuck in our current weather pattern. While this is a bit odd for September, it’ll keep the forecast very consistent.
MORE HUMID
One small, but noticeable change is the humidity. Dewpoints are up and so too are the morning temperatures. It still feels nice, but the 60s we saw earlier this week show no signs of returning. Expect afternoon highs to be very consistent over the next 7 days.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
It’ll be hot at kickoff, but once the sun goes down (7:42 pm), it’ll be nice for all area games. Temperatures will generally be in the 80s.
WATCHING THE ATLANTIC
A wave with promise has moved off the African coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 40% chance of development. It’s still very early, so we have plenty of time to watch how this wave evolves.
