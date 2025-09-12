Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Weekend brings few changes, stays hot

Weather will not impact any outdoor plans

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Daytime highs next 5 days (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SLIGHTLY MORE HUMIDITY: Humidity becoming more noticeable
  • QUIET WEEKEND: No changes, stays hot
  • NEW THREAT IN ATLANTIC: Watching for development

FORECAST

Happy Friday, y’all! We are stuck in our current weather pattern. While this is a bit odd for September, it’ll keep the forecast very consistent.

MORE HUMID

One small, but noticeable change is the humidity. Dewpoints are up and so too are the morning temperatures. It still feels nice, but the 60s we saw earlier this week show no signs of returning. Expect afternoon highs to be very consistent over the next 7 days.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

It’ll be hot at kickoff, but once the sun goes down (7:42 pm), it’ll be nice for all area games. Temperatures will generally be in the 80s.

Friday night football forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WATCHING THE ATLANTIC

A wave with promise has moved off the African coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 40% chance of development. It’s still very early, so we have plenty of time to watch how this wave evolves.

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Atlantic (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos