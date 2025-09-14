Rain remains elusive, more heat ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HUMID AM/HOT PM: Sticky to start, then lower humidity and hot by afternoon

RAIN CHANCE VERY LOW: Small chances for shower along coastal plains

HOT TO END SEPT: Long-term forecasts keep us hot and generally dry

FORECAST

We’re now stuck in a late-summer pattern that doesn’t want to budge. The general trend will call for sticky mornings, with lower humidity and hot conditions during the afternoons.

TODAY

Rinse and repeat. The only small difference in today’s forecast will be some added cloud cover arriving from the west. Otherwise, temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCES

San Antonio’s odds for rain are slim to none over the next 7 days. It’s not out of the question, however, that a few showers may pop up in the coastal areas on Monday. They’ll be few and far between. By Friday and into next weekend, we’ll see another round of small rain chances.

A VERY small chance at a shower tomorrow, mainly SE of SA (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SEPTEMBER HEAT

Yes, it has been hot. But, believe it or not, this is an improvement from the previous years. In 2023, we saw the hottest September on record. 2024 wasn’t much better, ranking as the 9th hottest September all-time. If the month were to end today, it would rank as the 23rd hottest September in San Antonio’s history. We do expect more heat to round out the month.

Hottest Septembers on record in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

